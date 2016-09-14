BREAKING NEWS

Afro associations are credited as providers of state services

Publicado el 14 Sep 2016
Por :
ASOCIAIONES-ECUADORTIMES
About thirty Afro associations received training from the National Public Procurement Service (Sercop) to be accredited as providers of state services.

The proposed services include: cleaning of offices, hospitals and cafeterias, maintenance of electrical networks, maintenance of green areas, etc., among others. The Martina Carrillo, La Sazon de la Abuela and the Quilombo associations, located in different sectors of Guayaquil and Duran, have decided to employ people of their own community. “We will join efforts to meet all the requirements necessary to work with the State; in this time of economic hardship is a relief to know that we will have this opportunity to work and improve the family situation,” said Tanya Mercado, policy coordinator of the Palenke del Pensamiento association. These micro enterprises are being formed in order to promote employment.



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Four dead and 13 injured in a car accident

Posted On15 Sep 2016

Shrimp sector emerges slowly in Ecuador, after the earthquake

Posted On15 Sep 2016

Book and documentary about the earthquake was presented at a forum

Posted On15 Sep 2016

Frictions with the Government cause a progressive wear in the Armed Forces

Posted On15 Sep 2016

1.76 million loans went to the shrimp sector after the earthquake

Posted On15 Sep 2016

Chevrolet will invest $ 100 million in new products

Posted On15 Sep 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net