Afro associations are credited as providers of state services

About thirty Afro associations received training from the National Public Procurement Service (Sercop) to be accredited as providers of state services.

The proposed services include: cleaning of offices, hospitals and cafeterias, maintenance of electrical networks, maintenance of green areas, etc., among others. The Martina Carrillo, La Sazon de la Abuela and the Quilombo associations, located in different sectors of Guayaquil and Duran, have decided to employ people of their own community. “We will join efforts to meet all the requirements necessary to work with the State; in this time of economic hardship is a relief to know that we will have this opportunity to work and improve the family situation,” said Tanya Mercado, policy coordinator of the Palenke del Pensamiento association. These micro enterprises are being formed in order to promote employment.