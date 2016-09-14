More than 34,000 claims have been received by insurance companies of Ecuador after the earthquake

150 days after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the coastal provinces of Manabi and Esmeraldas, on April 16, the Ecuadorian Federation of Insurance Companies (Fedeseg) reported it has received the report of 34,021 complaints.

During the opening of a conference on Natural Disasters organized by the insurer guild, Fedeseg executive secretary Patricio Salas explained that of the 34,000 cases reported, 73% of them are already resolved. The main branch of the affected insurance would have been fires and allied assets, including earthquakes, and basically corresponds to affected properties and the content of these properties.

International exhibitors such as Rubem Holfliger, Marco Stupazzini and Christof Reinert participated in the event called Natural Disasters: Impact, Prevention and Protection.