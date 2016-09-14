The US withdraws the antibacterial soap and the CAN studies to do the same

Antibacterial soaps have begun to be withdrawn in the US after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decided last week to ban at least 19 of their ingredients because of the potential risks these may cause to health and because it it has not been demonstrated that they are more effective in eliminating germs than regular soaps.

At the moment, the withdrawal from hangers affects antibacterial soaps for hands and body, containing triclosan, triclocarban and 17 other active ingredients listed by the FDA. In addition, from 2017 those who try to commercialize them will have to obtain a new permit.