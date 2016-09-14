Artículo anterior
The US withdraws the antibacterial soap and the CAN studies to do the same
Antibacterial soaps have begun to be withdrawn in the US after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decided last week to ban at least 19 of their ingredients because of the potential risks these may cause to health and because it it has not been demonstrated that they are more effective in eliminating germs than regular soaps.
At the moment, the withdrawal from hangers affects antibacterial soaps for hands and body, containing triclosan, triclocarban and 17 other active ingredients listed by the FDA. In addition, from 2017 those who try to commercialize them will have to obtain a new permit.
In the region there are reactions before the decision of the US agency. The countries of the Andean Community CAN (Ecuador, Colombia, Peru and Bolivia) have already included in their work plans an analysis of this alert.
Health authorities in the four countries have already met last week in Quito, for the amendment of Decision 516, which refers to cosmetics for personal hygiene.
Government experts on human health agreed to meet again next Tuesday 20 to define an action schedule.