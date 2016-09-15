Book and documentary about the earthquake was presented at a forum

Jose Garcia, journalist of Ediasa Media, of Manabi, reported that at least 23 colleagues suffered damages to their homes during the earthquake of April 16. One of them lost a family member. Nevertheless, the majority joined and worked to provide information on this misfortune.

He narrated this yesterday at the launch of the book 6:58 p. m.: journalistic stories of the earthquake, in which 12 journalists and two photographers tell their stories of the earthquake that mainly affected the provinces of Manabi and Esmeraldas.

The event was held at the auditorium of the Eloy Alfaro Lay University, Bahia de Caraquez extension. The documentary 6:58 p.m.: the media of the earthquake, in which the role of local media of Pedernales, Chone Bay is described, was also presented.

Both the book and the documentary were enhanced by Fundamedios, with the support of the Ecuadorian Association of Newspaper Publishers (Aedep).

In addition to García, the presentation forum was also hosted by Cesar Ricaurte, director of Fundamedios; Spanish journalist Miguel Angel Bastenier, instructor of the New Latin American Journalism Foundation; and Jose Olmos, a journalist of El Universo.