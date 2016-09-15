Four dead and 13 injured in a car accident

At least four people died in a traffic accident registered in the wee hours of Wednesday at kilometer 60 of the Cuenca-Molleturo highway. The ECU 911 reported the incident in a statement released through social networks.

Several calls alerted at 05:10 on Wednesday of the accident. Ambulances of the Fire Department, the Police, the Ministry of Health and the Red Cross arrived to the place.

Members of the Urakan Tropikal Que Bakan orchestra were traveling in that microbus. It fell about 150 meters from a creek in the Miguir sector, reported earlier the central emergency-Austro ECU911. 17 people were traveling in the mini-bus, including the 12 singers of the orchestra. In addition to the driver, the wife of the driver and a photographer. Apparently they ended the show in a village near Cuenca. They were traveling back to Guayaquil. One of the injured passengers thinks that the brakes failed and the driver lost control of the vehicle, so it turned upside down and then fell down the ravine. The injured were transferred to the Molleturo Health Center, the Vicente Corral Moscoso Hospital of Cuenca, and a private clinic in the city, according to the 911.



