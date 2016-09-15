BREAKING NEWS

Frictions with the Government cause a progressive wear in the Armed Forces

Article 159 of the Constitution is clear: police and military personnel are obedient and not deliberative. In addition, it says that the shall perform their duties strictly subject to the civilian authority.

But recent clashes between the government and the armed forces weakened that constitutional figure. Disciplinary councils did not recognize the President as the highest authority of the institution and there were public statements against the regime’s policies.

Livio Espinoza, former commander of the Navy, warns that at this point discipline within the military ranks is cracked. For the official, this weakening began with the discount of USD 41 million to the military insurance (ISSFA) and ended with the disciplinary boards. “Institutionality, discipline, loyalty, and respect are being lost within the Armed Forces. Recovering these principles will cost many years,” he contends.
 


