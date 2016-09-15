More military actions against legal reform

Active duty military are resorting to protective actions to demand the “protection of their right to social security.” A third lawsuit against the draft Reform Act of social security laws of the Armed Forces and Police reached the courts Tuesday.

Navy officer Vinicio Ortega Valencia presented this resource and Judge Ana Lucia Cevallos will be in charge of it.

His defense lawyer, Xavier Mejia, explained that the measure was introduced because Ortega believes that the content of the bill violates rights as “legal certainty, the right to social security, the non-retroactivity of the law.”

His request, according to Mejia, is not to eliminate the bill, but “to make the necessary changes that benefit the military.”

The Government will face today and tomorrow two court proceedings to substantiate two other protective actions filed by Jose Intriago Torres, of the Army, and Jorge Zambrano Solorzano, of the Navy, who request to be invited to the Commission on the Rights of the Workers, which is in charge of the processing of the law, to express their concerns.

Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2016/09/15/nota/ 5801413/mas-acciones-contra- reforma-legal