BREAKING NEWS

More military actions against legal reform

Publicado el 15 Sep 2016
Por :
REFORMAS LEYES-ECUADORTIMES
Active duty military are resorting to protective actions to demand the “protection of their right to social security.” A third lawsuit against the draft Reform Act of social security laws of the Armed Forces and Police reached the courts Tuesday.
Navy officer Vinicio Ortega Valencia presented this resource and Judge Ana Lucia Cevallos will be in charge of it.
His defense lawyer, Xavier Mejia, explained that the measure was introduced because Ortega believes that the content of the bill violates rights as “legal certainty, the right to social security, the non-retroactivity of the law.”
His request, according to Mejia, is not to eliminate the bill, but “to make the necessary changes that benefit the military.”
The Government will face today and tomorrow two court proceedings to substantiate two other protective actions filed by Jose Intriago Torres, of the Army, and Jorge Zambrano Solorzano, of the Navy, who request to be invited to the Commission on the Rights of the Workers, which is in charge of the processing of the law, to express their concerns.

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2016/09/15/nota/5801413/mas-acciones-contra-reforma-legal



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Four dead and 13 injured in a car accident

Posted On15 Sep 2016

Shrimp sector emerges slowly in Ecuador, after the earthquake

Posted On15 Sep 2016

Book and documentary about the earthquake was presented at a forum

Posted On15 Sep 2016

Frictions with the Government cause a progressive wear in the Armed Forces

Posted On15 Sep 2016

1.76 million loans went to the shrimp sector after the earthquake

Posted On15 Sep 2016

Chevrolet will invest $ 100 million in new products

Posted On15 Sep 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net