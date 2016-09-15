Shrimp sector emerges slowly in Ecuador, after the earthquake

Consuming savings accumulated for years, mortgaging assets, lending money to family, friends and private banks, and in some cases public banks, the shrimp sector of Manabi, especially of the north, began on its own reconstruction works, after being hit by the devastating 7.8 M earthquake of April 16 and its subsequent aftershocks, which until 06:00 yesterday totaled 2520, according to the Geophysical Institute.

Five months of the incident are met tomorrow, many are still not able to forget those tragic scenes. And the anguish is repeated every the earth trembles again, as happened yesterday in Muisne, in the south of the province of Esmeraldas, bordering with northern Manabi. There, at 11:50, an earthquake measuring 5.1 was recorded.

In April, small, medium and large shrimp farmers lost, in some cases, family members, friends, customers and neighbors. In others, those who took over the businesses died and now their heirs are in charge.

They say that despite the tragedy, the damages and the debts they have now, they bet on the revival of their land, the same that gave them the opportunity to grow and that made areas such as Pedernales and its parishes, including Cojimíes, known in the country.