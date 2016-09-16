A high mining production is expected in Ecuador for 2025

Mines Minister Javier Cordova believes that mining in Ecuador could eventually contribute with 4% of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025.

Currently mining investments represent less than 1% of the GDP. This was stated this morning by minister Cordova, at the same time he clarified that the main mining projects in the country would enter a stage of full production the same year.

This morning, both Cordova as the president of the Chamber of Mines, Rodrigo Izurieta, reported that next week an international mining encounter will be held with the participation of 170 attendees. From 19 to 23 September, a meeting will take place at the Marriott Hotel in Quito and investors will the visit several mining projects in the country.

The idea is to present the country’s mining potential, Cordova and Izurieta said.

