Prepaid Medicine Act received fourteen objections

Publicado el 16 Sep 2016
An overlap of competences between the National Health Authority and the Superintendency of Companies was identified by the government in the draft Organic Law that Regulates the Companies that finance prepaid health services approved by the Assembly and partially vetoed with fourteen points.
President Rafael Correa argues that it is wrong to grant the Superintendency the power to regulate, _ when is the government the one that has it through Board of Regulatory Policy and Monetary Regulation.
In addition, the government refutes that the Assembly failed to grant the Superintendency certain powers established by the Code for the control of insurance companies that should also be applied to prepaid medicine and considers an error forking the control between the control body and national health authority.

