Quito seeks to develop business tourism

Quito aims to be one of the most requested destinations in business tourism and in order to strengthen the project the second edition of Meeting Industry Conference was held Thursday, where strategies for the development of this industry were exposed.

Sustainability, strategic partnership in marketing, planning, air connectivity, tourism hospitality, among other topics were addressed at the conference.

The Capital has made a significant progress in this type of trips, said Gabriela Sommerfeld, general manager of Quito Tourism, the organizing body of the meeting.

This year, according to Sommerfeld, Quito is among the ten most visited cities in South America; the first is Lima, followed by Bogota and Buenos Aires. In America, Panama, Chicago and Las Vegas are the leaders, she explained.