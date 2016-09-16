BREAKING NEWS

Rafael Correa ‘blocks’ Fundamedios

Publicado el 16 Sep 2016
Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa, known in Twitter as @MashiRafael, decided to block the account of the Fundamedios organization.
“Vanity and double standards of the corrupt press and their coryphaei: freedom of expression is just for them,” this was the reply of the President to a tweet sent by Roberto Wolhgemuth (@MashiRoberto), who questioned why Fundamedios did no report nothing about the arrest of the American journalist Amy Goodman during an indigenous protest in the US.
Fundamedios immediately published a study conducted by the institution: The twittermeter, the battle in 140 characters.
 


