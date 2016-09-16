Artículo anterior
The Comex announces reduction of safeguards for October 26
The Government announced the reduction of safeguards, in force since March 6, 2015, for October 26 this year.
This was informed by the Committee of Foreign Trade (Comex), in a statement posted on its website; the same that indicates that the 40% surtax is reduced to 35%; the 25% surtax to 15%; and the 15% surtax will be maintained.
According to the statement, the delegation chaired by Minister of Foreign Trade Juan Carlos Cassinelli, is preparing its presentation to the Committee on Balance of Payments of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to be held on November 29 in Geneva (Switzerland).
Secretary of State and Vice President _ Jorge Glas traveled to the Swiss city to meet with the Permanent Representative of Ecuador to the WTO, Juan Falconi Puig, with the aim to review the details of the argumentation the country will present to the international organization, the statement says.