BREAKING NEWS

The Comex announces reduction of safeguards for October 26

Publicado el 16 Sep 2016
Por :
 comexECUADORTIMES
The Government announced the reduction of safeguards, in force since March 6, 2015, for October 26 this year.
This was informed by the Committee of Foreign Trade (Comex), in a statement posted on its website; the same that indicates that the 40% surtax is reduced to 35%; the 25% surtax to 15%; and the 15% surtax will be maintained.
According to the statement, the delegation chaired by Minister of Foreign Trade Juan Carlos Cassinelli, is preparing its presentation to the Committee on Balance of Payments of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to be held on November 29 in Geneva (Switzerland).
Secretary of State and Vice President _ Jorge Glas traveled to the Swiss city to meet with the Permanent Representative of Ecuador to the WTO, Juan Falconi Puig, with the aim to review the details of the argumentation the country will present to the international organization, the statement says.


Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Rafael Correa 'blocks' Fundamedios

Posted On16 Sep 2016

"The audit is not negotiable," says Andersson Boscan

Posted On16 Sep 2016

Quito seeks to develop business tourism

Posted On16 Sep 2016

Former commander reviews the orders of political power

Posted On16 Sep 2016

Prepaid Medicine Act received fourteen objections

Posted On16 Sep 2016

Police promotions: Former Police commander involves Pierina Correa

Posted On16 Sep 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net