A model city will land in the Olmedo airport

There will be shops, residential and green areas. Works will begin in 2024, when the Daular airport is ready

A rock will not remain of what is now known as the Jose Joaquin de Olmedo Airport. In 2024, when the air terminal is transferred to its new base, in Daular, its 200 hectares will be the surface of an ambitious urban work.

This is an unprecedented transformation of a “model city” in Guayaquil as it is called by its mentors. This city seeks to project itself as an example in the region with “all the modern concepts of development, ecological and modernization aspects.” (I).