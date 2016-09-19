BREAKING NEWS

Germany is the EU country that buys more to Ecuador

The taste and the deep green color of broccoli opened the European market to the Ecofrost exporting company, which began to ship the frozen product in 1996. The facilities of this company are in the Potreros Altos area, in the Aloasi parish, in southern Pichincha. At 3,000 meters above sea level, 900 people work so that the product reaches supermarkets racks, restaurants, and hotels in Germany, England, Belgium, Holland, etc.
Entering the European market, according to Rodrigo Darquea, general manager of the firm, was a process that was “naturally opened” for the high product demand and the lack of competition that existed a few decades ago. The first buyer in the European Union (EU) was Germany, a country that has consolidated as the main destination for Ecuadorian products since last year to date. From January to July 2016, exports to that country amounted to USD 328 million; ie 19.8% of total exports to the EU (I).


