Indecision in Ecuador, one month before the call for elections

Amid an atmosphere of indecision, citizens apparently prefer to vote for a possible presidential candidate of Alianza PAIS (AP) rather than those of other trends.

This is the political panorama in the country one month after the call for elections, according to survey results.

On October 18, the National Electoral Council (CNE) will convene elections on February 19, 2017 to elect the president and vice president, assembly members and the Andean Parliament.

The definition in the polls in the first two dignitaries, who will be chosen by binomial mark the continuity of government of AP, with nine years in power, or its replacement.