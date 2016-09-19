The crisis deflates football; the deficit is $ 60 million
Football players fainted during the practices of Deportivo Quito. They trained without having breakfast. Eddie Guevara, of Esmeraldas, tells they were scared and anxious because there was not even water in the Ney Mancheno complex in Carcelen (north of Quito). The defender, 26, remained unemployed for the decline of the ‘AKD’ to the second category. Neither he can play elsewhere. Registrations are closed in the series A, B and the second categories until next year.
He has the support of his family and his savings to survive. Now he trains on his own. Deportivo Quito enrolled 64 players this year to participate in the tournament of B series. They stayed unemployed and have not been paid six months. In addition, they stopped training. “I have charged February in seven installments. We signed the payrolls without getting paid. We did it to not lose points,” says Guevara, who arrived three years ago to the ‘AKD.’