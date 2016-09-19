Artículo anterior
The Electoral Council of Ecuador will have to pay $ 5.2 million to ‘shield’ its systems
Publicado el 19 Sep 2016
The National Electoral Council (CNE) seeks to shield the computer system that will be used in the elections of 2017 at a cost of $ 5.2 million, including the expansion, improvement and security of its entire technological infrastructure.
This acquisition is part of what President of the CNE Juan Pablo Pozo called “electoral sovereignty”: the fact that the institution has its own system and the absolute control of the processing and transmission of the results of the election day.
The technological infrastructure project originates from a study conducted by the consulting firm Coresolutions S.A., which assessed the capacity, availability and safety of the CNE system.
The analysis concluded, inter alia, that the system “presents significant security gaps and is not prepared for critical risks and new threats.” (I).