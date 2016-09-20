Alvaro Noboa REACHES AGREEMENTS WITH POLITICAL LEADERS
Meanwhile Sylka Sanchez claimed that during their signature collection tours, she has realized the change demanded by the Ecuadorian people. “We are fighting for a change in this country, so that we can enjoy the basic social benefits, and only Alvaro Noboa can achieve this. He is a leader, who has already proven to be an entrepreneur, a man who can give employment, who can bring foreign investment, who can even bring national investment because right now with so many laws that changing all the time and with such legal instability, we cannot continue supporting Ecuador, and many people has had to leave Ecuador because they can not invest in this country, because people who invest and people who provide employment are persecuted.”
Finally, the Ecuadorian businessman reiterated that his party is still seeking the unity, they are talking with other leaders of national parties to reach a consensus to launch a single candidate ‘the renovation, and change candidate’ versus the candidate of Alianza PAIS, who would be the candidate of ‘continuism.’ If failing to achieve a renovation candidate, his party will always have Alvaro Noboa as as a wildcard.
“Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante will have a presidential hopeful, there is no doubt about it, it will also have candidates for the Assembly representing all the provinces of Ecuador, there is no doubt about that neither; that candidate will be the result of the union of the parties led by Mr. Guillermo Lasso, Mr. Lucio Gutierrez, Ms. Cynthia Viteri, Mr. Walter Freire, and the Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante party, hopefully one single candidate is chosen, but if none of the parties agree on this, and only three of four parties reach and agreement, our arms are open to everyone. Left-wing parties, the party of Lenin Hurtado, the Pachakutik party led by Lourdes Tiban and other leftist movements are welcomed. In this election we will not see if they are from left, center or right, we will see if they want a change or they want that the current president or his party continue, that’s what we will see.
I also want to make clear that my ideology is not to reduce the size of the government and lay off its employees, that would cause more poverty in the country, but bringing thousands of entrepreneurs from around the world, so that those state officials earn more working in the State or working for private companies, they are: the military, the police, teachers, bureaucracy, etc. You can count on me because my government will give you stability, better income. All those who are unemployed at this moment in Ecuador will also have a job as well as those who are suffering from poverty, we will overcome that poverty.”
“Thanks to God and his inspiration, the Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante party has gotten to have until today 1’743.588 affiliates. We are already a totally constituted party from August 18, but we continue affiliating because a party should not stop affiliating while the public wants to affiliate and hopefully if we continue at this pace we become the party with the largest membership in the country, this has been one of my dreams and I think I will accomplish it in life.”