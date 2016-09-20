Lenin, a controversial welcome
Former ambassadors and professors Carlos Estarellas and Abelardo Posso have agreed, in an interview with this media, that “Moreno did not have to leave the country” to exercise his duties. This is because a representative of this level “has no dependencies or office work; he is not a UN official, is only one person who represents an idea, in this case, the disabled,” says three-time Foreign Minister Jose Ayala Lasso. In fact, “most of these special envoys are artists, businessmen; relevant figures who do not receive money from the UN or their governments. At least, the cases I know,” says Ayala Lasso, who indeed has a depth knowledge of the UN he was ambassador of the country to the organization and president of the Security Council on two occasions (I).
