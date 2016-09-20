Names are read “by mistake” in the draw of the Council of Citizen Participation

In the plenary of the Council of Citizen Participation (CPC) “wrong names” of five applicants to the Citizen Selection Commission of the Ombudsman were read when a public draw was carried out yesterday.

Plastic balls were used, and the event featured the presence of Notary Jackeline Vasquez. The raffled balls corresponded to the numbers 9, 6, 4, 3, 15, of the five best qualified women: Tania Perez, Alexandra Larreategui, Aida Espinoza, Maria Moncayo and Veronica Naranjo.

In the case of men, the numbers 14, 12, 7, 9, 10, corresponding to Guido Real, Roberto Basantes, Martin Gongora, Mario Farias and Juan Medina were raffled.

The secretary had to ask for a ten minutes recess to discuss this issue; then she rereads the correct names: Luis Mullo, Juan Medina, Juan Romero, Victor Corrales and Roberto Basantes.

They will pass to the public scrutiny stage prior to integrating this commission.