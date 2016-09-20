BREAKING NEWS

The government bids Sopladora and CNT to investors from Europe

Publicado el 20 Sep 2016
Por :

sopladora_europa_ecuadortimes-net

The Government bid to European investors the granting of the Sopladora hydroelectric plant and a strategic partnership with the National Telecommunications Corporation (CNT for its Spanish acronym).

This was confirmed yesterday by coordinator minister of strategic sectors Rafael Poveda, who said he had participated in two meetings with businessmen both in Paris and in Madrid, where they promoted these strategic assets.

According to the official, there was a “great interest” by several European companies in these projects at the forums.
He explained that meetings with “first class” companies that have participated in other countries in the region and the world were held, and these can ensure that the projects “will be operated or managed by the best hands,” if the negotiations are carried out (I).


Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Alvaro Noboa REACHES AGREEMENTS WITH POLITICAL LEADERS

Posted On20 Sep 2016

Lenin, a controversial welcome

Posted On20 Sep 2016

Alvaro Noboa announces alliances with other political parties

Posted On20 Sep 2016

A model city will land in the Olmedo airport

Posted On19 Sep 2016

The crisis deflates football; the deficit is $ 60 million

Posted On19 Sep 2016

Germany is the EU country that buys more to Ecuador

Posted On19 Sep 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net