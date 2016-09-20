Verification of signatures will cost $ 106,000 according to the National Electoral Council

A total of $ 106,301.60 is the cost stipulated by the National Electoral Council (CNE) for the revision and validation of the signatures submitted by the _ Rafael With You Always collective, which proposes a referendum to allow the reelection of President Rafael Correa in the elections of 2017.

Unanimously, the plenary of the CNE yesterday approved the operational plan for the revision of signatures, which begins today, when the collective is planning a political encounter with Correa in Manabi, to determine whether or not to continue with the process, considering the deadlines (I).