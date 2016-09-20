BREAKING NEWS

Verification of signatures will cost $ 106,000 according to the National Electoral Council

Publicado el 20 Sep 2016
Por :
A total of $ 106,301.60 is the cost stipulated by the National Electoral Council (CNE) for the revision and validation of the signatures submitted by the _ Rafael With You Always collective, which proposes a referendum to allow the reelection of President Rafael Correa in the elections of 2017.
Unanimously, the plenary of the CNE yesterday approved the operational plan for the revision of signatures, which begins today, when the collective is planning a political encounter with Correa in Manabi, to determine whether or not to continue with the process, considering the deadlines (I).


Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Names are read "by mistake" in the draw of the Council of Citizen Participation

Posted On20 Sep 2016

Alvaro Noboa REACHES AGREEMENTS WITH POLITICAL LEADERS

Posted On20 Sep 2016

The government bids Sopladora and CNT to investors from Europe

Posted On20 Sep 2016

Lenin, a controversial welcome

Posted On20 Sep 2016

Alvaro Noboa announces alliances with other political parties

Posted On20 Sep 2016

A model city will land in the Olmedo airport

Posted On19 Sep 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net