36 Ferris wheel cublicles arrived in Guayaquil

The missing parts of the Ferris wheel which is being assembled at the Malecon Simon Bolivar arrived in Guayaquil.

Several containers arrived last night to that area to disembark the cubicles in which children and adults will travel.

These are 36 armed white cubicles and capsule shaped. Each module is covered. It has large windows that will allow users to contemplate the city center.

Reprolimit, the company in charge of the project, will start from this week to install the cubicles in the large circumference. And after this a trial period will start, indicates a company official.

The idea is that the attraction starts operating from the October festivities.

The wheel is armed and illuminated since late July. It was initially anticipated that its operations begin this month, but there was a delay in its transfer from Europe.

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2016/09/20/nota/5811994/36-cabinas-rueda-moscovita-llegaron-guayaquil