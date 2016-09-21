BREAKING NEWS

Another family band of microtraffickers is caught

Citizen´s complaints alerted the Counternarcotics agents on the existence of a center for the collection and sale of narcotics in a house located in the suburb of Guayaquil (33 y Capitan Najera).

 

After several investigations, undercover cops along with members of the Panel Mobile Anti-Narcotics (GEMA) raided Monday night the house where a family of 16 people lived.

 

Two alleged micro retailers were captured in the raid.

 

Captain Raul Ruiz, in charge of the operation, explained how this alleged network ‘wroked.’ “They used motorcycles and light vehicles to supply controlled substances to consumers in the sector and surrounding areas.”

 

 

Source: http://expreso.ec/actualidad/cae-otra-banda-familiar-de-microtraficantes-FE699896

 



