Political alliances shall advance their registration in the CNE

The National Electoral Council (CNE) reduced from 15 days to 24 hours the deadline political organizations have to register their alliances, prior to the registration of candidates for the elections of 2017.

That’s one of the changes the plenary of the CNE applied to the regulations for the confirmation of electoral alliances, which also ordered that the agreements among the political groups should be maintained at least six months after the election day.

The content of the regulation was exposed yesterday by Fausto Holguin, secretary of the CNE, and Milton Paredes, coordinator of Political Participation of the body, during an advisory council in Quito.

The officials insisted on the need to register partnerships and observe the established requirements, as well as the possibility of reaching agreements among two or more organizations, and fundamentally, alliances should be based on a single document written by the representatives of the allies and the common attorney.

Holguin said that the rules for the creation of electoral alliances used to determine that enrollment in the CNE should be done 15 days before registering the nominations.

The body will start registering the nominations on October 19. Elections will be convened these days.

Holguin yesterday offered to the politicians who were present that during these stages, the CNE will make a ‘accompaniment’ to the organizations.

