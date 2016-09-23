BREAKING NEWS

Corporate profitability in Ecuador fell by 22% in 2015

Publicado el 23 Sep 2016
Por :

utilidades-empresas-ecuadortimes

 

A less dynamic economy in 2015 was translated into lower profits for the business sector. There were companies that had revenues, but far less than in 2014. In 2015, a total of 28,252 companies registered profits by USD 5,212 million, a 22% less than the previous year, according to the Superintendency of Companies. These revenues mainly correspond to the trade, industrial, oil, financial and insurance sectors. Large companies felt the greatest impact of the economic slowdown. Profits in this segment of the economy fell by 24% in that period.

For Gonzalo Argandoña, Corporate Finance partner at Price Waterhouse Cooper, it is not a “surprise that larger companies have less profits.” This is because large companies need high levels of investment to generate profits and this tends to slow down during an economic downturn. “What you can see in these cases is a greater caution and expansion of that investment, net profits are reduced and the risk too,” he added.

 

Source: http://www.elcomercio.com/actualidad/utilidades-empresas-ecuador-ganancias-ventas.html

 



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Shipping for online purchases takes more than 7 days to get to country

Posted On26 Sep 2016

Groups are opposed to the port management

Posted On26 Sep 2016

Peru and Colombia build infrastructure to receive Ecuadorian buyers

Posted On26 Sep 2016

Almost $ 1 million returned by Overseas Remittance Tax on cards

Posted On26 Sep 2016

'Alba,' the Ecuadorian, Mexican and Greek co-production received a special mention in San Sebastian

Posted On26 Sep 2016

Cristina Fernandez will be decorated by the National Assembly

Posted On26 Sep 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net