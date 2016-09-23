BREAKING NEWS

The Dhruv helicopters report leaves unanswered questions

Publicado el 23 Sep 2016
Por :

 

informe-ecuadortimes

It is a transcript of previous audits and declarations. This was stated by the opposition on the report of the Dhruv helicopters.

In 2008, the Air Force bought seven aircrafts, four of them suffered accidents, between 2009 and 2015, leaving three dead and several wounded.

The document was drafted by the International Relations Commission of the Assembly and discussed yesterday. The report, of 122 pages, five annexes (four in English), found no evidence of corruption in the process, although some administrative failures, like Diario Expreso published yesterday.

It does not include, however, some important issues. That board, that formed a subcommittee to study the case, forgot a major issue, according to the opposition: who is responsible? The Assembly does not identify those involved in these failures. This omission contradicts the reports of the National Audit Office, which made two special examinations.

 

Source: http://expreso.ec/actualidad/el-informe-de-los-dhruv-deja-preguntas-sin-respuesta-FY706106

 

 



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Shipping for online purchases takes more than 7 days to get to country

Posted On26 Sep 2016

Groups are opposed to the port management

Posted On26 Sep 2016

Peru and Colombia build infrastructure to receive Ecuadorian buyers

Posted On26 Sep 2016

Almost $ 1 million returned by Overseas Remittance Tax on cards

Posted On26 Sep 2016

'Alba,' the Ecuadorian, Mexican and Greek co-production received a special mention in San Sebastian

Posted On26 Sep 2016

Cristina Fernandez will be decorated by the National Assembly

Posted On26 Sep 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net