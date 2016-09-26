An Ecuadorian woman sues Telesur for disclosing a work

Karen Hollihan, Guayaquil native who resides in Miami (United States), filed a lawsuit against Telesur, for stating in an interview that she was an agent of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) aimed at destabilizing the government of President Rafael Correa.

The Infobae news portal, of Argentina, reports of these legal actions taken because according to the investigations conducted by Telesur, a network founded by the late president of Venezuela Hugo Chavez, Hollihan was recruited by the CIA in 2008 to structure, coordinate and finance operations in Ecuador.

On a map of connections presented in the Telesur´s TV report the photo of Hollihan, who is a realtor and belongs to the Iberoamerican Institute for Democracy (IDD), a group that works for the freedom of expression and trade in Latin America, appears in the central part.

According to the lawsuit, the documentary “The CIA in Ecuador,’ broadcast on June 6, is not an investigation but “a collection of malicious and intentional lies with the sole purpose of harming Hollihan, the IDD and anyone who dares to criticize the Ecuadorian government or the Alianza PAIS party.”