Cristina Fernandez will be decorated by the National Assembly

Publicado el 26 Sep 2016
While Cristina Fernandez Kirchner was summoned to testify for alleged theft of funds for public works, the president of the National Assembly, Gabriela Rivadeneira, announced that later this month the former Argentina president would be awarded with the Manuela Saenz medal.
On Monday September 12, Rivadeneira made the announcement during the radio program Contigo de ley. And that same day, federal judge Julian Ercolini ordered the inhibition of the assets of the former president and summoned her to testify on October 20.

According to the website of the Assembly, the award, received in 2015 by the president of Chile Michelle Bachelet, is a recognition to the female heads and former heads of state, presidents and former presidents of parliaments, “for their leadership, political work and social conviction in favor of contemporary societies.” And its name Saenz, is a tribute to the “precursor of the women leaders who are today an example at regional level.”

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2016/09/25/nota/5818984/cristina-recibira-merito-sumida-escandalos



