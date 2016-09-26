Familiar faces on the ballot paper

The presidential ballot of the coming elections is projected with more than one name of those who have been a constant feature in national politics over the past years.

Some hopefuls appear sheltered by the traditional parties and others by new political organizations, but that keep their original structure.

Everything indicates that, for example, Alvaro Noboa, leader of the Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante party, will try for the sixth time to reach the presidency. He did it before with the Independent Renewal Party (Prian).

Three other potential candidates: Cynthia Viteri, Guillermo Lasso and Lucio Gutierrez would launch for the second time, their presidential nominations so far this decade.

However, not all the weight for the lack of new proposals can be attributed to the Government. A survey conducted by Informe Confidencial, in the middle of this year, revealed that 55.3% of Guayaquileans and 59.7% of people from Quito would rather vote for someone with experience instead of a new person.

Alvaro Noboa

Perseverance since the 90 ‘

His name is public since 1996, when he was named president of the Monetary Board, during the Government of Abdala Bucaram. Since 1998 the image of Noboa has not ceased to appear on the presidential ballot.

Lucio Gutierrez

Two attempts to regain the presidency

Despite he was overthrown in April 2005, the retired Colonel has not lost the leadership of the Patriotic Society. He wanted to launch his nomination in 2006 but the Congress withdrew his political rights, he tried his luck in 2009 and did the same in 2013.

Lenin Moreno

A friendly face but not a new one (ruling coalition)

Although this would be his first presidential nomination, his name jumped into the political life 10 years ago, when he made a duo with Rafael Correa. One of the criticisms of the opposition to the government is the fact of not having generated new alliances in a decade.

Cynthia Viteri

A political career from the legislature

This Guayaquil lawyer has become the most representative hopeful of the Christian Social- Madera de Guerrero party in recent years. She has run for the National Assembly and for the presidency in 2006.

