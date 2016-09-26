Gilmar Gutierrez and Alvaro Noboa seek an agreement

Patriotic Society and the Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante party outline a political agreement to cope with the 2017 elections together.

The talks are advancing and are framed in the decision of both parties to seek a democratic unity, and an agreement could take place in a few more weeks, according to Gilmar Gutierrez, representative of the PSP, and Wilson Sanchez, of the Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante party.

Gutierrez said he spoke with Alvaro Noboa, who so far is the presidential hopeful of the nascent organization that replaced the Prian.

Sanchez reported that certainly “the agreement will be materialized with Patriotic Society, because it is necessary and important for the country,” and left open the possibility that Noboa would abandon his presidential aspirations if the unit raises another option that exceeds the popularity of the entrepreneur.

The decision of the agreement will be made public in late October, since the Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante party tours provinces to measure the degree of electoral acceptance, attract followers and select the candidates, Sanchez said. Today a meeting will be held in Guayaquil with staff of the National Electoral Council to address partnerships and mechanisms for its registration.

Gutierrez stated that he agrees with Noboa on two points to outline the electoral agreement: the openness to dialogue with all sectors of the left and the right, and that nominations are defined democratically through surveys, to avoid the imposition of names.

Gutierrez believes that the agreement will be ready in early November and stressed the need for organizations opposed to the government to bet on the electoral unit.



