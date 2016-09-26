Peru and Colombia build infrastructure to receive Ecuadorian buyers

The typical expression dramatizes what happens in the border cities of Ipiales (Colombia) and Tumbes (Peru): sales have skyrocketed, it is possible to quickly make a business and get ‘juicy’ profits from purchases Ecuadorians do there, attracted by the advantage of the exchange rate.

Border cities have wasted no time to get ready to receive Ecuadorians on next holidays, black Friday and Christmas. The Treade Guild of Ipiales says to daily Expreso that 300 new businesses have been opened this year. While in Tumbes a hotel, a shopping center, a supermarket, a casino and a convention center are under construction with an investment of $ 33 million.

Harold Delgado, president of the Chamber of Commerce of Ipiales, indicates that hotels and parking lots have been revamped and new stores have been opened.

“82 hotels were registered in the Chamber until March this year, ten more have opened to date. There are 300 new shops,” he explains.

The figure is striking and during the journalistic conversation we exclaim: 300 new shops! when did that happened?

“Yes, more than 300 new shops have opened since December to date,” confirms Delgado.

Source: http://expreso.ec/ economia/peru-y-colombia- construyen-para-vender-a- ecuatorianos-AA714453