Shipping for online purchases takes more than 7 days to get to country

In the beginning payment systems were scarce; logistics used for the distribution of sales is now one of the challenges of the e-market. It is estimated that those who make purchases online must wait seven days or more to receive their product in the country.

This issue was one of the points that were covered yesterday at the opening of the Eday, one of the flagship events organized by the Chamber of Commerce of Guayaquil (GCC) to discuss trends and challenges faced by the electronic market, which moves about 800 million dollars annually in Ecuador.

According to studies, in the last five years online purchases grew by 28.4%. This is a growing market but still has some unfinished details to become attractive. One of them, explains Luis Loaiza, is offering new alternatives that improve logistics.

“New electronic business, platforms, payment ways have been envisaged, but the same has not happened with logistics. There has been no innovation in this regard,” he explains.

Loaiza is committed to working on this issue. Four weeks ago, he and his partners managed to introduce the Shipiffy application into the Guayaquil market, a platform that connects companies and vehicle owners to facilitate the delivery of purchases. What has been achieved, he says, is to reduce delivery times to three hours. “We are delivering luminaires, boxes of wine, meat products and other products sold through Instagram and other social networks,” said Loaiza, one of the cofounders of this platform that began operating in Brazil and later expanded to Chile.

Source: http://expreso.ec/ economia/recibir-compras- online-tarda-mas-de-7-dias-en- el-pais-XM709660