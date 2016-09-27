A quality control for Guayaquil´s air

The gasses emanating from the exhaust systems of vehicles and factories will be measured by a monitoring system of air quality. A network of eight stations will be completed by 2018.

The project called ‘Monitoring network of air quality for Guayaquil’ is in charge of the of the Municipal Environmental Department and will serve, in the words of its director Bolivar Coloma, “in first place, to have an updated data base of the quality conditions of the air and the environment of the city, and second to take corrective measures if necessary.”

How will it work? Eight monitoring stations in total, which will be located in the urban perimeter of Guayaquil, will be installed. The first will be placed in the coming weeks, at kilometer 13 of the coast highway, at the premises of the University of the Hemispheres, with which the municipal authority signed a cooperation agreement. The university will allow the installation and in exchange, students will be able to make observations of this system.

Source: http://expreso.ec/guayaquil/un-control-de-calidad-al-aire-de-guayaquil-HA714889