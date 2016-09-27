Gilmar Gutierrez and Alvaro Noboa seek an agreement

Within a few weeks the democratic unity between the Patriotic Society and the Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante parties could be materialized, on this matter, Gilmar Gutierrez, on behalf of the PSP mentioned he spoke with Alvaro Noboa, who so far is the presidential hopeful of the nascent organization that replaced the Prian. “We agree on two aspects with Noboa: the openness to dialogue with all sectors of the left and right, and that nominations are defined democratically through surveys, to avoid the imposition of names,” Gutierrez said.

Meanwhile, Wilson Sanchez, of Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante contends that the agreement will be signed with Patriotic Society, because it is necessary and important for the country. “It is open the possibility that Noboa could abandon his presidential aspirations if the unity poses another option that exceeds the popularity of the entrepreneur,” he said.

It is envisaged that the agreement decision is made public in late October, since at the moment Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante representatives are touring provinces in order measure the degree of electoral acceptance, to attract followers to their political project and to select the candidates. “The agreement will be ready in early November and he stressed the need for organizations opposed to the government to bet on the electoral unity,” said Gutierrez.

