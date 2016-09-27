BREAKING NEWS

Peace in Colombia leaves a complex assignment to Ecuador

Publicado el 27 Sep 2016
Por :

 

paz-ecuadortimes

This is the end of a chapter, but not of the book. The signing of the peace agreement between the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) is a fact that delighted the world, but that raises some changes. In the Ecuadorian border, for example, a strengthening plan for security is advanced.

According to President Rafael Correa, “30% of those people who have taken up arms” is not reinserted in society but engaged in a disorganized way, “to criminal activities.”

In order to counteract their actions, Correa said yesterday, before traveling to Colombia, “we have been preparing for several months, in coordination with Colombia.” He explained that $ 120 million are annually allocated for the border protection. There are about 11,000 militaries in the area. Those numbers will gradually change after the first stage of reinforcement.

 

Source: http://expreso.ec/actualidad/ecuador-colombia-farc-paz-fronteras-MY717952

 

 

 

 

 

 



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

A quality control for Guayaquil´s air

Posted On27 Sep 2016

There will be two quick counts on February 19

Posted On27 Sep 2016

Chinese company makes the full payment for the purchase of a hotel

Posted On27 Sep 2016

A third Disciplinary Council for Captain Ortega

Posted On27 Sep 2016

Shrimp breeders and nauplii, a world heritage

Posted On27 Sep 2016

Marc Anthony and his father sing a theme of an Ecuadorian author

Posted On27 Sep 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net