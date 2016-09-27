BREAKING NEWS

There will be two quick counts on February 19

Publicado el 27 Sep 2016
Por :

 

conteo-cne-ecuadortimes

About 10,500 volunteers will participate in the quick count of the Corporation for Citizen Participation, which yesterday signed an agreement with the National Electoral Council; an agency that will also make a quick count on February 19, ratified its president Juan Pablo Pozo.

The two institutions offer to provide the presidentuial data the same day (February19), at 20:00; and then that of assembly members.

Volunteers will be present in all provinces.

Pozo said there will be no restrictions. And announced that the electoral register, which will identify the number of eligible voters, will be approved on October 4.

The Corporation will issue reports of official advertising and promotion of authorities.

 

 

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2016/09/27/nota/5824561/dos-conteos-rapidos-habra-19-febrero



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

A quality control for Guayaquil´s air

Posted On27 Sep 2016

Chinese company makes the full payment for the purchase of a hotel

Posted On27 Sep 2016

A third Disciplinary Council for Captain Ortega

Posted On27 Sep 2016

Shrimp breeders and nauplii, a world heritage

Posted On27 Sep 2016

Marc Anthony and his father sing a theme of an Ecuadorian author

Posted On27 Sep 2016

The border: drug trafficking is the main threat

Posted On27 Sep 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net