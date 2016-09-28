BREAKING NEWS

Argentine ambassador to Ecuador questions decoration to Cristina Fernandez

Publicado el 28 Sep 2016
Luis Juez, Argentine ambassador to Ecuador, questioned the presence of former President Fernandez in the country to receive the ‘Manuela Saenz’ award. He said that the former president does not represent the Argentines and doubts about her honorability.

In an interview for La Red and Belgrano radio stations, daily El Clarin reported, Juez stated he does _ not know what concept is behind the award Fernandez will receive. “If it is for her decency, then it is in doubt; if it is awarded for her honor, this is under suspicion; if it’s for her fight against corruption, she resoundingly lost it. she and almost the 100 percent of her cabinet have been accused in more than two or three cases,” he said.

“I do not want to applaud lies,” he said. And added he would send someone from the embassy to receive the former President if his presence is required.

 

The ‘Manuela Saenz’ is awarded to female leaders in politics and society.

 

 

Source: http://www.larepublica.ec/blog/politica/2016/09/27/embajador-argentino-en-ecuador-cuestiona-condecoracion-a-cristina-fernandez/

 



