Commission analyzes four more changes in the ISSFA and the ISSPOL

Publicado el 28 Sep 2016
The final debate is close, and the Worker Rights Commission is already polishing the final document it will send to the plenary of the Assembly. From Monday 26, legislators analyze four changes to the original bill submitted by the President and which poses reforms to the military (ISSFA) and the police (ISSPOL) social securities. The first is related to the monthly contributions of the militaries.

Currently, the militaries allocate 23% of their salary to finance the institute benefits (retirement, disability, and death; severance pay, sickness and maternity benefits, life insurance, occupational accidents, and housing). The proposal is to lower this percentage and set it at 11.45% of the monthly remuneration. That is, the contribution would be equal to that of public servants. This is the initiative of legislator Fausto Cayambe, a member of the Commission, and he confirmed it to Daily El Comercio. But clarified that this would only apply to the new staff.

 

