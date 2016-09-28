The CNE delivers electoral regulations to the Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante party

Without the presence of the leader of the Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante party, Alvaro Noboa, the National Electoral Council (CNE for its Spanish acronym) delivered the regulations for the forthcoming elections to be held in February 2017.

The responsibility of the meeting, which took place at the headquarters of the party, in the north of Guayaquil, was taken by the party director Wilson Sanchez, who welcomed the delegates of the CNE, and almost one hundred supporters.

The act is part of the CNE planning, which provides technical advice to the 160 approved political organizations, of which 70 are enabled to nominate candidates for President, Vice President, National, international and provincial Assembly members, and the Andean Parliament. Is worth indicating that 16 parties are represented at national level. The Director of Political Organizations of the CNE, and Milton Paredes, National Technical Organization Coordinator for Processes of Political Participation explained this. “We’re complying with the CNE planning to provide technical advice to all national policy boards on electoral rules aimed at understanding the processes of electoral alliances, registration of nominations, rules of internal democracy, promotion, and electoral oversight.

