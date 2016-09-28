The opposition announces a sit-in against the decoration of Cristina Kirchner

In the entrance hall of the Legislative Palace, opposition Assembly members gave a press conference to reject the award to Argentina’s former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

There, they spoke to reporters after coordinator of Institutional Communication Ivan Matute denied them the use of any of the rooms of the building, they told to daily Expreso.

Tomorrow, the head of the Assembly, Gabriela Rivadeneira, will deliver the Manuela Saenz medal to the former Argentine President, accused of alleged corruption in her country.

“This is a support they show among them now that the populist socialism of the XXI century is a disaster. They are defeated everywhere, and they are drowning,” said the spokesperson of the Democratic bloc, Antonio Posso.

The opposition will not attend the decoration to the former first female President of Argentina which has raised so much criticism in the Parliament.

Legislator of Pachakutik Pepe Acacho believes that “the government has no blood on its face. PAIS Assembly members are cynical and want to cover corruption.”

Source: http://expreso.ec/actualidad/ecuador-oposicion-planton-kirchner-argentina-CC721051