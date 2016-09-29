BREAKING NEWS

Alleged gang linked to the case of the ‘narco plane’ crashed in 2012 is arrested

Publicado el 29 Sep 2016
Por :

 

narco-avioneta-ecuadortimes

The Public Prosecutions of Guayas reported Wednesday on the detention of Gabriela P., who allegedly committed the offense of money laundering. She is linked to the case of the fall of an airplane in May 2012 in Pedernales (Manabí), and in which 1’345.400 dollars were found.

Criminal Judge of Guayas Leonel Ronquillo, Wednesday ordered the preventive detention of the woman, who was arrested in Samborondón (Guayas). “She is investigated for having above two million dollars of doubtful origin in her account,” the prosecution said in a statement.

On May 13, 2012, a small plane whose two occupants died (Santiago Alfonso Lopez Monzon, 22, and Cruz Alfredo Solis Lopez, 36), crashed in the area of Loma de la Muerte, in the community of Taiche in the Coaque site, about 26 kilometers southeast of Pedernales.

“The two had criminal records, the first for illegal possession of arms and the second for kidnapping,” recalled the prosecution.

On that occasion, the authorities indicated that the ship and the money would be used for allegedly illegal activities such as money laundering or drug purchase.

 

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2016/09/28/nota/5827627/detenida-presunta-vinculada-caso-narcoavioneta-estrellada-2012

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Sodas and oil lead purchases in stores in 10 cities of Ecuador

Posted On29 Sep 2016

Latin America goes for the "green financing."

Posted On29 Sep 2016

Sara Wong: "Our competitiveness would worry an investor."

Posted On29 Sep 2016

Political silence before tangling of the Hoy case

Posted On29 Sep 2016

Every year there are fewer people in the agricultural sector

Posted On29 Sep 2016

Council provides ten days of arrest for Captain Edwin Ortega

Posted On29 Sep 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net