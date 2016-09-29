Every year there are fewer people in the agricultural sector

During the last meeting of the Rural Dialogue Group, sponsored by the Latin American Center for Rural Development (Rimisp for its Spanish acronym), consultant Jorge Idrovo presented some results of the study on rural transformations in Ecuador.

In 2001, 39% of the population lived in the rural sector, and in 2015 it dropped to 32%.

29% of the migrant population has its origins in rural areas. Concerning its migrant population, 93% had moved to other locations within the country, while 7% went abroad, Idrovo stresses.

If growth trends in rural areas by age range (2001-2014) are analyzed, a low rate of population growth between 14 and 24 years of age is observed, suggesting that there is a displacement from rural to urban areas. Population growth trends indicate that people in the rural sector of the country are undergoing an aging process.

Source: http://expreso.ec/economia/economia-ecuador-agro-rural-rimisp-LY724397