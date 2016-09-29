Latin America goes for the “green financing.”

24% of the projects currently financed by the CAF-Development Bank of Latin America in the region are “totally green,” a figure the multilateral agency hopes to raise up to 50% in 2050, director of the Environment and Climate Change for Latin America Ligia Castro recognized yesterday.

“We aspire to have in the 30% in 2020 (of green projects) and to have 50% by 2050,” said the official.

If the numbers are not higher, she explained, it is because “the information that allows to technically structure (ecologically sustainable) projects is not always available in our countries.”

“Latin America needs much more green financing, but right now the one that is already allocated is not being exploited at 100%, precisely because there are not many structured projects,” the CAF executive added.

Most green projects the agency is financing in Latin America, which together total about $ 3,000 million, are related to renewable energy, although there are also initiatives related to energy efficiency, deforestation, and clean water, Castro specified.

