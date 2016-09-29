Personal data bill would hinder public oversight, Fundamedios warns

The president of the Assembly Gabriela Rivadeneira submitted the Personal Data bill as an Assemblymember on July 12, 2016. The initiative seeks to protect the privacy of personal information found in databases or files.

Section 11 of the bill provides for the establishment of the National Registration Data; that will be able to block information systems when constitutional rights are at risk of being affected.

Alfredo Velazco, of the Digital Users collective, told Daily El Comercio that although the country needs a law to protect the data found on the web, the economic sanctions that presented by this bill are likely to generate self-censorship. Velazco gives the example of a journalistic investigation that by failing to be able to access certain information, can not make public a crime.

Source: http://www.larepublica.ec/blog/politica/2016/09/28/proyecto-de-ley-de-datos-personales-impediria-la-fiscalizacion-ciudadana-advierte-fundamedios/