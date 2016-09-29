BREAKING NEWS

Political silence before tangling of the Hoy case

Publicado el 29 Sep 2016
Por :

 

silencio-politico-ecuadrtimes

In politics, as in music, silences are important. And the case of Daily Hoy, in which a labor inspector made and unmade in 16 days, a legal mess that included the withholding of accounts of several of the largest companies in the country with the involvement of a law retaliation, has not allowed to hear, at the moment a single note of the staff.

Lawyers and businesspeople have complained all week that a labor authority without a judicial hierarchy, can stretch the law to the extent of making a decision without sufficient legal support, and as a consequence, paralyzed for days companies with thousands of employees and, buries the principle of legal certainty with three unfounded orders.

 

Source: http://expreso.ec/economia/silencio-politico-ante-el-enredo-del-caso-hoy-BY724452



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Every year there are fewer people in the agricultural sector

Posted On29 Sep 2016

Council provides ten days of arrest for Captain Edwin Ortega

Posted On29 Sep 2016

Personal data bill would hinder public oversight, Fundamedios warns

Posted On29 Sep 2016

Attorney General´s office: 16 million left the Ecuafutbol without a justification

Posted On28 Sep 2016

Commission analyzes four more changes in the ISSFA and the ISSPOL

Posted On28 Sep 2016

Ecuador placed USD 1 000 million in bonds at a 10.75% rate

Posted On28 Sep 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net