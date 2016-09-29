Political silence before tangling of the Hoy case

In politics, as in music, silences are important. And the case of Daily Hoy, in which a labor inspector made and unmade in 16 days, a legal mess that included the withholding of accounts of several of the largest companies in the country with the involvement of a law retaliation, has not allowed to hear, at the moment a single note of the staff.

Lawyers and businesspeople have complained all week that a labor authority without a judicial hierarchy, can stretch the law to the extent of making a decision without sufficient legal support, and as a consequence, paralyzed for days companies with thousands of employees and, buries the principle of legal certainty with three unfounded orders.

