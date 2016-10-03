Colombians in Ecuador gave their vote

In a cold environment, the climate and the division of opinions, Colombians living in Quito yesterday participated in the referendum on the peace agreement signed between the government and the FARC.

Some approved the agreement; others are against it and some people who prefer not to refer to the subject. For Eduardo Lopez, it seems right. “I come from the Department of Cauca, an area historically affected by the violence of the guerrillas. These areas are, at the moment, leading a campaign for the YES. If they can forgive after all that has happened, I think that people who live in the cities should understand them and cooperate with the peace process,” he said.