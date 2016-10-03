Artículo anterior
Colombians in Ecuador gave their vote
In a cold environment, the climate and the division of opinions, Colombians living in Quito yesterday participated in the referendum on the peace agreement signed between the government and the FARC.
Some approved the agreement; others are against it and some people who prefer not to refer to the subject. For Eduardo Lopez, it seems right. “I come from the Department of Cauca, an area historically affected by the violence of the guerrillas. These areas are, at the moment, leading a campaign for the YES. If they can forgive after all that has happened, I think that people who live in the cities should understand them and cooperate with the peace process,” he said.
Carlos Plaza said he disagrees. “It does not seem fair that those bandits, all these people are granted all these perks just because, as if they had done nothing. Yes, I want peace for Colombia, but not in this way. Peace, but with justice, but I see no justice,” he said.
Colombian residents in Santo Domingo de Los Tsachilas, where there are 3,100 registered voters, also went to the polls with the hope that the process is positive and good. “We have 50 years with this problem,” said Julian Ramirez.