Correa says that Trump is the best choice for Latin America

President Rafael Correa gave an interview to the Venezuelan nationalized American journalist Eva Golinger, of the Russia Today (RT) network, who attended the Latin American Progressive Encounter, which was held in Quito on 29 and 30 September 2016, in Quito. Correa also spoke of political, economic and regional issues. Golinger asked if his claim that Donald Trump was the best choice for US president was a joke, and Correa said it would be better for Latin America if Trump wins. “When did progressive governments come to power, with Obama or Bush? The rejection of the basic policies of Bush generated a reaction throughout Latin America. Trump would make the same. It exacerbates the contradictions, but for the sake of the US and my personal appreciation to her, I would like that Hillary (Clinton) wins.”

The Ecuadorian President also spoke about the US President Barak Obama and said he respected him as a person but had disagreements with him on international policies and issues such as the US relationship with Venezuela and its policy regarding the Cuba and the situation in Guantanamo. But he applauded Obama’s decision to restore relations with the Caribbean country. For Correa, some things escape from the hands of the President of the United States, due to the strength of “the country´s apparatus.” He said he is sure that Obama, for example, has no idea about what the CIA is doing. When asked if he would return to power in the near term, Correa answered no, “I don´t know what I’ll do tomorrow, nor what I’ll do in four or five years.” The president recalled that Jose Mujica, former president of Uruguay, believes that it is necessary to make room for new candidates and that the best satisfaction for a leader is to leave successors that even overcome him.

