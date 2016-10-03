Correa´s government regrets the triumph of the “No” in Colombia

President of Ecuador Rafael Correa reacted to the narrow victory of the “No” in the referendum held today in Colombia on peace agreements with the guerrillas of the FARC and said he hoped that “hopefully the peace finally prevails” in the neighboring country.

Correa stressed that his Colombian counterpart Juan Manuel Santos announced that the ceasefire would continue in the neighboring country, despite the setback at the polls.

“The No defeated in Colombia, but everyone claims they want peace,” Correa said on his Twitter account and recalled that President Santos “says that the ceasefire continues.”

“Hopefully the peace finally wins,” Correa added in his account of the social network.

Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Guillaume Long also commented in tweeted about the tight victory of the “No” in the Colombian referendum, a result he considered sad for his country.

“The close victory of the NO makes us sad,” Long wrote and stressed that, in addition to Santos, the FARC has also ratified the ceasefire.

Ecuadorian Foreign Minister urged “to continue seeking the path of peace in Colombia.” EFE News